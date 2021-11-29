Sri Lanka v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Galle on Monday

Sri Lanka first innings: Pathum Nissanka not out 61 Dimuth Karunaratne c & b Chase 42 Oshada Fernando not out 2 Extras: (lb 7, nb 1) 8 Total: (one wicket, overs 34.

4) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-106 (Karunaratne) To bat: Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal Bowling: Kemar Roach 6-2-12-0, Jason Holder 8-2-23-0, Kyle Mayers 2-0-13-0, Veerasammy Permaul 5-0-18-0 (nb 1), Jomel Warrican 6-3-7-0, Roston Chase 7.4-0-33-1 Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)