Sri Lanka V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Sri Lanka v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Galle on Monday

Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Galle on Monday: Sri Lanka first innings: Pathum Nissanka not out 61 Dimuth Karunaratne c & b Chase 42 Oshada Fernando not out 2 Extras: (lb 7, nb 1) 8 Total: (one wicket, overs 34.

4) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-106 (Karunaratne) To bat: Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal Bowling: Kemar Roach 6-2-12-0, Jason Holder 8-2-23-0, Kyle Mayers 2-0-13-0, Veerasammy Permaul 5-0-18-0 (nb 1), Jomel Warrican 6-3-7-0, Roston Chase 7.4-0-33-1 Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

More Stories From Sports

