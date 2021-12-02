Sri Lanka v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the West Indies' first innings on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday: Sri Lanka first innings: (Nissanka 73, Karunaratne 42; Permaul 5-35, Warrican 4-50) West Indies first innings (Overnight 69-1) Kraigg Brathwaite b Embuldeniya 72 Jermaine Blackwood lbw b Jayawickrama 44 Nkrumah Bonner lbw b Mendis 35 Roston Chase lbw b Mendis 22 Shai Hope c Asalanka b Mendis 10 Kyle Mayers not out 36 Jason Holder lbw b Mendis 4 Joshua Da Silva b Mendis 0 Kemar Roach c de Silva b Jayawickrama 8 Veerasammy Permaul b Embuldeniya 15 Jomel Warrican c sub (Karunaratne) b Mendis 1 Extras: (nb 6) 6 Total: (all out, 104.

2 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Blackwood), 2-137 (Bonner), 3-166 (Brathwaite), 4-180 (Hope), 5-191 (Chase), 6-197 (Holder), 7-197 (da Silva), 8-208 (Roach), 9-246 (Permaul), 10-253 (Warrican).

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 9-3-22-0 (nb 2), Lasith Embuldeniya 35-13-94-2 (nb 4), Ramesh Mendis 34.2-8-70-6, Praveen Jayawickrama 25-4-59-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-8-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).