Sri Lanka V West Indies World Cup Scoreboard

Mon 01st July 2019

Sri Lanka v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

First-innings scoreboard in the Sri Lanka v West Indies World Cup match in Chester-le-Street on Monday

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :First-innings scoreboard in the Sri Lanka v West Indies World Cup match in Chester-le-Street on Monday: Sri Lanka D.

Karunaratne c Hope b Holder 32 K. Perera run out 64 A. Fernando c Allen b Cottrell 104 K. Mendis c & b Allen 39 A. Mathews b Holder 26 L. Thirimanne not out 45 I. Udana c Holder b Thomas 3 D. de Silva not out 6 Extras (b4, lb5, nb5, w5) 19 Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 338 Did not bat: J.

Vandersay, K. Rajitha, L.

Malinga Fall of wickets: 1-93 (Karunaratne), 2-104 (Perera), 3-189 (Mendis), 4-247 (Mathews), 5-314 (Fernando), 6-327 (Udana) Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-69-1 (w2); Thomas 10-1-58-1 (nb2); Gabriel 5-0-46-0 (w1, nb1); Holder 10-0-59-2 (w1, nb2); Brathwaite 7-0-53-0 (w1); Allen 8-0-44-1 West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Ambris, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas Toss: West Indies Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

