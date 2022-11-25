Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Friday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Friday: Afghanistan 294-8 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 106, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 53, Rahmat Shah 52; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-42) Toss: Afghanistan