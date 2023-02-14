UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani Fined For Breach

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani fined for breach

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani has been fined 15 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sri Lanka's Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani has been fined 15 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sri Lanka's Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Sanjeewani was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using any language, action or gesture towards a batter upon their dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter, said a press release.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sanjeewani's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings, when on the dismissal of Sobhana Mostary, Sanjeewani ran aggressively towards the dismissed batter with her fists clenched in celebration.

Sanjeewani admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anna Harris and Sue Redfern, third umpire Jacqueline Williams and fourth umpire Kim Cotton levelled the charge.

Related Topics

Hearing T20 World ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Women Sunday Cotton From

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

10 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

10 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

10 minutes ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

11 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

22 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.