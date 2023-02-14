Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani fined for breach

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani has been fined 15 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sri Lanka's Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani has been fined 15 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sri Lanka's Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Sanjeewani was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using any language, action or gesture towards a batter upon their dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter, said a press release.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sanjeewani's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings, when on the dismissal of Sobhana Mostary, Sanjeewani ran aggressively towards the dismissed batter with her fists clenched in celebration.

Sanjeewani admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anna Harris and Sue Redfern, third umpire Jacqueline Williams and fourth umpire Kim Cotton levelled the charge.