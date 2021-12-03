UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Win 2nd Test As West Indies Collapse

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:27 PM

Sri Lanka win 2nd Test as West Indies collapse

Spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis took all 10 wickets as Sri Lanka demolished the West Indies to win the second Test in Galle on Friday with a session to spare

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis took all 10 wickets as Sri Lanka demolished the West Indies to win the second Test in Galle on Friday with a session to spare.

Chasing an improbable target of 297 to secure their maiden Test win on the island, the visitors lost only two wickets in the first session and looked determined to save the Test match.

But in a sensational collapse, they lost eight wickets for 40 runs after lunch to leave them all out for 132 and hand the hosts a 164-run victory.

Not a single batsman managed a half-century in the second innings with Nkrumah Bonner's 44 being the highest.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis triggered the collapse when he claimed three wickets in an over in the afternoon session.

He started off by breaking the 27-run third wicket partnership between Nkrumah Bonner and Shai Hope when Hope clipped one straight to Suranga Lakmal at square leg.

Then Roston Chase was superbly caught by Osada Fernando at short leg. Kyle Mayers survived the hat-trick ball but four balls later edged one to Dhananjaya de Silva at first slip.

It was a first 10 wicket Test for Mendis after he claimed career-best figures of six for 70 in the first innings. He has been the main tormentor for West Indies with 18 wickets in the series.

Playing just his fourth Test match, the 26-year-old Mendis has been a real find for Sri Lanka, bowling long spells and becoming his captain's most trusted bowler.

"One thing Ramesh does is he spins the ball really big," said outgoing Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur after he signed off with a win.

"We've just had to work on him being really consistent with his lines and with his lengths -- the attacking lines that he's worked on. I just think he's getting his just rewards now." Mendis finished with a match bag of 11 wickets and was named Player of the Series, while Dhananjaya de Silva -- who hit an unbeaten 155 in Sri Lanka's second innings -- was declared the Man of the Match.

Mendis was well supported by left-arm orthodox spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who also finished with a five wicket haul in the second innings -- his fifth in Test cricket.

Embuldeniya dismissed Jermaine Blackwood in the last over before lunch and then came back to polish off the tail as West Indies' troubles with spin continued.

Sri Lanka retained the Sobers-Tissera Trophy and moved up to seventh in the ICC Test rankings, with West Indies slipping to eighth.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was disappointed with the result but sought to single out positives for his side. "When you are playing in these conditions, it is always a learning curve," he said. "I am sure we will get better."Sri Lanka also collected 24 points on offer in the ICC Test Championship by winning both games. They had won the first Test by 187 runs.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Sri Lanka Man Galle Dhananjaya De Silva Roston Chase All Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President attend signing ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President attend signing of agreements at Expo 2020 Du ..

21 minutes ago
 Ton-up Agarwal helps India to 221-4 after Patel's ..

Ton-up Agarwal helps India to 221-4 after Patel's four wickets

4 minutes ago
 Zameen.com organises third edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises third edition of Pakistan Property Event in Dubai

32 minutes ago
 Water experts call on policymakers to tap water’ ..

Water experts call on policymakers to tap water’s economic potential

35 minutes ago
 Moldovan President Wants to Address 'Russian Propa ..

Moldovan President Wants to Address 'Russian Propaganda' on Television

4 minutes ago
 Govt working to boost agricultural sector in merge ..

Govt working to boost agricultural sector in merged districts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.