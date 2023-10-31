Open Menu

Sri Lanka Win Over Pakistan By 165 Runs

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Sri Lankan U-19 team defeated Pakistan U-19 squad by 165 runs here on Tuesday.

The visiting side of Sri Lankan U19 squad won the ODI series 3-2

Sri Lanka U-19 team had given Pakistan a target of 294 runs to win.

Santh Jayawardene scored 82 runs for Sri Lanka.

Rusanda Gamage scored 66 and Palindu Perera scored 47 runs.

Pakistan's Obaid Shah, Mohammad Ibtisam and Arafat Minhas took 2, 2 wickets.

In pursuit of the desired target, Pakistan team was all-out for 128 runs.

Arafat Minhas could play an innings of 57 runs.

The Sri Lanka Under-19 cricket team will leave for their home country on Thursday.

More Stories From Sports