Sri Lanka win toss, bat against Zimbabwe in ODI decider

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and deciding one-day international on Friday.

The hosts, who lost the previous match despite Shanaka's maiden ODI century, have made one change with Ramesh Mendis coming in for Nuwan Pradeep in Kandy.

"It is always a good batting track over here, but it slows down in the evening so happy to set a target," Shanaka said.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, also made one change from their 22-run victory on Tuesday that levelled the series at 1-1.

Top-order batsman Milton Shumba replaces all-rounder Wessley Madhevere.

"The wicket has played pretty much the same throughout, so confident of our batters performing well again," Ervine said.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine (capt), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)tv Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).