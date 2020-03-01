Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in third West Indies ODI

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the third one-day international against the West Indies on Sunday in their bid to sweep the series.

The hosts, who took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Wednesday, have retained their winning XI in Pallekele.

"It's a good wicket, we are playing two spinners and we want to give them a chance in the second innings," Karunaratne said at the toss.

"Our batters and bowlers, both are performing well and it's been a good series for us so far." West Indies have made one change as they eye a consolation win. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh comes in place of paceman Keemo Paul.

Captain Kieron Pollard said results aside every game was a new opportunity.

"We would have batted too. Now we are bowling first so we want to restrict them to a chaseable total," Pollard said.

"At the end of the day, people tend to go on results only. At the end of the day, you're a professional cricketer, and you want to put on a good show." Teams Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(capt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)