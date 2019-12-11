Sri Lanka wins the toss, decides to bat first against Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan is hosting international cricket after a long gap of decade.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 11th, 2019) Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss against Pakistan in the first Test of two matches’ home series and decided to bat first here at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium today.

Before the play, national anthems of both countries were played at the stadium. Pakistan took to the field with four fast bowlers in their playing XI with Abid and Usman Shinwari making their test debuts. Fawad Alam, who has been recalled to the Test team after ten years, is also not included in final XI. The 34-year-old has to wait at least for one more match to play for the national side. Yashir Shah and Imam-ul-Haq both have been left.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando are openers while Lahiru Thirimanne has been dropped out.

For the bowling attack, Sri Lanka has Dilruwan Peree, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

Cricket is back to Pakistan after a long period of a decade as the last match was played in March 2009 in Lahore. The matches which are now being played are part of the World Test Championship in which Pakistan are yet to get off the mark after facing a two innings defeats in Australia. Sri Lanka stands at the fourth spot with 60 points from two matches.

Mickey Arthur is now coach with Sri Lanka who led Pakistan for three years before joining Sri Lankan National Cricket last week.