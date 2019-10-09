Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat in 3rd T20 against Pakistan

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the third and last T20 international against Pakistan here on Wednesday at the Gadaffi stadium

The home side made three changes in the side, brining in batsmen Iftikhar Ahmad, Haris Sohail and medium pacer Usman Shinwari and dropped recalled flopped duo of batsmen, Ahmad Shahzad and Umer Akmal and young pacer Muhammad Husnain.

The Lankan side made five changes in the side and Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep and included.Sadeera Samarawickrana (wk), Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara.

The young guest team has already won the series by winning two back to back mathes , defeating home side by 64 runs in the opener and the outplaying them by 35 runs in the second game.

Interestingly the Lankan side had batted first and managed to beat a strong home side.

Teams, Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt.) (wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari Sri Lanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara