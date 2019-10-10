Sri Lankan beat Pakistan by 13 runs to clean sweep series 3-0

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs in the third and last T20 international to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series here on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs in the third and last T20 international to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series here on Wednesday.

The winning team celebrated their outstanding success by having a round of the ground amid rousing applause and standing ovation from the crowd.

Lankan captain put into bat after winning the toss by their captain Dusan Shanaka made 147 for 7 in allotted 20 overs and restricted the home side to 134 for 6 in similar number of overs.

Second string Young Sri Lankan side beat the home team by 64 in the opening match followed by their 35 runs success in the second match and continued its giant killing run to outshine its fancied World Number one rival to create history by first time winning a T20 series 3-0 in Pakistan.

President, Dr Arif Alvi pinned Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmad and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka with pink ribbons before the start of the play as a part of Pakistan cricket board's efforts to create awareness about breast cancer. All the players of both sides and officials were also wearing pink ribbons on their attire.

Pakistan has a disastrous start in their innings as the opener Fakhar Zaman continued his poor run in the innings and failed to open his account. Fakhar who made just 6 in the previous match was not included in the opener.

Top scorer Haris Sohail (52) produced relief by joining hands opener Babar Azam (27 with one four) to put on 76 runs for the second wicket, the highest partnership of the innings.

Then afterwards there was no comfort for the struggling home side whose experienced and world know batsmen appeared jaded to confront with a spirited Lankan attack. Skipper also Sarfraz Ahmad continued his dismal show with the bat and made 17 runs.

The Lankan pacers and spinner mounted pressure on the home side whose batting proved a house of card as man of the match and series leg Hasaranga de Silva pinner sliced through the middle order, taking three wickets for 21 before medium pacer CBRLS Kumara finished with two 24.

Imad Wasim fell at (3) and Asif Ali scored just one run. Iftikahr Ahmad remained unbeaten at 17 with Wahab Riaz scoring unbeaten 12 at the close of Pak innings.

Earlier Middle order batsman BOP Fernando scored a quick fired unbeaten (78) to rescue the Lankan side as majority of their batsmen fell cheaply after a shaky innings start with Pakistan mixed pace and spin attack seemed in control with early break through.

Lankan team made five changes in the side which won the previous two back to back matches to give chance to other young guns in the squad to access their talent.

Lankan side was off to a poor start losing openers MD Gunathilaka (8) and S Samarawickrana (12) at a grand total of 28, trouble further hit them when they lost their main batting hope PBB Rajapaksa who played innings building highest (77) in the previous match, this time fell cheaply at a total of 28 and left them three for 30.

With spinner Imad and pacer Amir getting early wickets, trouble widened for the guest team as four of their top order batsmen were back to pavilion at a grand total of 58.

The arrival of the top scorer and innings maker, Fernando ensured the stability and he defied Pakistani attack with courage and stroke play for the entertainment of a charged full crowd.

Fernando who slammed eight flowing fours and three towering sixes off 48 balls in his fluent innings, associated skipper D Shanaka (12) to post 76 runs for the fifth wicket.

Amir was the pick of home bowlers, taking three wickets for 27 runs and, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz claimed one wicket apiece for 18 and 26 runs as four of the Lankan teams batsmen failed to progress to double figures as changes made in the side did not let its batsmen a good innings total which the home side failed to hunt and seemed disunited.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and awarded the prizes to players and officials.