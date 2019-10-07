Sri Lankan beats Pakistan in 2nd T20 to win series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :World number eight, young Sri Lanka recorded its second back to back upset 35 runs win victory against World number one Pakistan in the second T20 international here at Gadaffi stadium on Monday night.

With this success the Lankan won the three match series 2-0 after beating the hosts by 64 runs in the opener. The third math will be played on October 9.

It was a stunning performance by the touring side which outplayed their mighty opponents in all departments of the game.

Sri Lankan captain Dusun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat and saw his side posting 182 for 6 in 20 overs and bowled out the home side at 147 in 19 overs due to superb bowling by their pacer N Pradeep who captured four for 25 before spinner PWH de Silva took the heart out of Pakistan batting by destroying the middle order with three for 38 with a remarkable performance of three wickets in just one over.

Sri Lankan master blaster of the innings was the PBB Rajapaksa who hit polished 77 to set the flow of runs. The top scorer put Pakistan pace and spin attack at sword with a fire work display of sixes and fours for the delight of a lively crowd which thronged the stadium.

Man of the match, Rajapaksa built the innings by associating the second highest scorer FG Jaysuriya (34 with four fours) to contribute 94 runs for the third innings lifting the side after being 1-16 and 2-41. Rajapaksa batted with precision and command to ensure safety of his side.

The pair was dislodged at a grand total of 135 by spinner Shadab Khan when Jayasuriya was runout by Asif Ali.

Six runs later, the main run getter Rajapaksa departed while attempting a big hit off the bowling of Shahdab and the ball safely landed in the awaiting hands of Fakkar as the tourists fell at 142 for 4 and then onwards the Lankan side found it difficult to set the flow of runs. Their next two wickets fell with the addition of just 13 runs.

From Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim who spearheaded the attack, got one wicket. Wahab Riaz claimed one wicket for 31 runs and Shadab Khan bagged one wicket for 38 runs as visiting teams three batsmen were run out.

Pakistan were off to a shaky as the opening pair of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman fell cheaply against the deadly bowling of pace battery of Lankan side. Home side lost opener Fakhar 3 at a grand total of 9 oand their main batting hope Babar could manage just 3 runs bowled at a score of 2 for 11. Babar who made 13 runs in the first match continued his poor form with the bat.

As Sarfraz Ahmad together with Ahmad Shahzad gave some relief by sharing 40 runs for the third wicket all of sudden things changed from bad to worst for home team which lost three wickets in space of just one run and a packed crowd helplessly saw the dramatic turn around and deadly collapse.

Ahmad proved a complete failure adding just thirteen compared to his only four in the opener and Umer Akmal hugely disappointed, out at zero, completing a pair of ducks in both the matches.

It was Lankan spinner de Silva who signaled the downfall of Pak innings, getting three wickets in his second over. First he bowled Ahmad off his 3rd delivery, then trapped Umer lbw off the following ball as Pakistan lost these two wickets at the score of 151. De silva proved a nightmare for home team when Sarfraz was bowled off his last delivery of the over at a grand total of 152 and Pakistan found it hard to salvage its pride.

The presence of top scorer Imad Wasim and Asif tried to revive of the innings and kept alive hopes for run hunt and the pair produced 75 runs for the 6th wicket. Imad departed after making 47 with eight fours off 29 balls, lbw by Udana and Asif (29 with three fours) was bowled by Pradeep as rest of the batsmen failed to accomplish the task. Pacer Udana finished with two for 38.