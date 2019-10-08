Sri Lankan captain excited on beating Pak and winnings T20 series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Sri Lankan captain Dusan Shanaka expressed his delight and excitement on his team's 35 runs win in the second T20 international over World number one Pakistan which helped them to win the three match series 2-0 here on Monday night at the Gadaffi stadium.

"It is a big honour for my young team to beat Pakistan in two back to back matches and to win the series," he said in his post match comments after his team's upset win over the hosts.

The touring captain said all the players showed great spirit and hard work to beat Pakistan. "The way our players played they deserve to win," said the jubilant captain.

He said they look forward to the coming game with the same passion to aim for a win.

He praised the batting of man of the match and the top scorer Banukaa Rajapaksha (77) and termed his innings "master class knock".

"His superb batting helped us to get a good innings total and then our bowlers specially, pacer Pradeep and spinner de Silve struck super performance to shatter Pakistan batting," he said.

He gave victory credit to team efforts, both the batsmen and the bowlers and urged the team members to show the same spirit in the third and last game.

The Lankan captain revealed that "demonstrating quality cricket" was the key behind their success in the T20 series.

Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmad admitted that his side failed to display good cricket, both in batting and bowling in the so far played both the matches.

"As our batsmen and bowlers did not live up to the expectations, we also showed lapses in the fielding wasting ideal run out chances and all these factors let us down in todays game," he added.

Sarfraz congratulated the Lankan side for their success in two successive matches and said, "They played better cricket and deserve to win." He said Lankan middle order supported their side and their man of the match played a fine knock to lead the side to a good total.

"Whereas we lost quick wickets in the beginning of the match which kept us under pressure and we could not get into rhythm of run chase besides our bowling was not that effective," he said.

He rejected that questioner that in todays match Pak teams bowling was bad. "I would not say it was bad, it was not just up to mark as the bowlers did their best in the field, specially young pacer Muhammad Husnain who is in the learning phase." He urged the fellow colleagues to lift their performance in their respective departments of the game to help the side to win the coming match on October 9.

"One math has left and we have the ability to win it and I expect all round show from the team in last game," he added.