Sri Lankan Cricket Board security delegation to arrive in Karachi on August 06

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Sri Lankan Cricket Board security delegation will arrive at Karachi on August 6 to review security arrangements in connection with test series to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in September and October this year.

The Sri Lankan security delegation will visit National Stadium Karachi on 6 and 7 August. The guest security delegation will arrive in Lahore on 7 August at night and they will visit Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on 8 August.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities and security department officials will brief Sri Lankan security delegation during their visit To Karachi and Lahore.