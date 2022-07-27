UrduPoint.com

Sri-Lankan Skipper Appreciates Pakistan’s Efforts Amid Difficult Times

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times

Dimuth Karunarathna says true friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.

GALLE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunarathna paid tribute to Pakistan cricket by appreciating their efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Dimuth Karunarathna wrote, “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart,”.

Earlier, Pakistan won the first match by making it historic victory against Sri Lanka and now it was chasing the target of 508-run target in the second Test match.

Sri Lanka gave tough time in the second match to Pakistani batsmen and showed a good performance despite that their country was undergoing serious political and economic crises.

The economic difficulties caused serious problems to the Sri-Lankans. In such a situation, Pakistan did not pull out of the series to support Sri Lanka. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka always stood by each other in difficult times

Historically speaking Pakistan and Sri Lanka have always extended a helping hand to each other in testing times. Previously, Sri Lanka travelled to Pakistan while most international cricketing nations refuted the idea of doing so.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Twitter

Recent Stories

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

13 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

2 hours ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.