Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times

GALLE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunarathna paid tribute to Pakistan cricket by appreciating their efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Dimuth Karunarathna wrote, “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart,”.

Earlier, Pakistan won the first match by making it historic victory against Sri Lanka and now it was chasing the target of 508-run target in the second Test match.

Sri Lanka gave tough time in the second match to Pakistani batsmen and showed a good performance despite that their country was undergoing serious political and economic crises.

The economic difficulties caused serious problems to the Sri-Lankans. In such a situation, Pakistan did not pull out of the series to support Sri Lanka. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka always stood by each other in difficult times

Historically speaking Pakistan and Sri Lanka have always extended a helping hand to each other in testing times. Previously, Sri Lanka travelled to Pakistan while most international cricketing nations refuted the idea of doing so.