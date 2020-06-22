UrduPoint.com
Sri Lankan 'sold' 2011 Cricket World Cup Final: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Sri Lankan 'sold' 2011 cricket World Cup final: minister

Sri Lanka "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, the country's former sports minister said Thursday, reviving one of cricket's most explosive match-fixing controversies

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, the country's former sports minister said Thursday, reviving one of cricket's most explosive match-fixing controversies.

Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was sports minister at the time, is the second senior figure to allege the final was fixed, after 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga.

"I tell you today that we sold the 2011 World Cup finals," Aluthgamage told Sirasa tv. "Even when I was sports minister I believed this." Aluthgamage, sports minister from 2010 to 2015 and now state minister for renewable energy and power, said he "did not want to disclose" the plot at the time.

"In 2011, we were to win, but we sold the match. I feel I can talk about it now. I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved," he said.

Sri Lanka lost the match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium by six wickets. Indian players have strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Ranatunga, who was at the stadium as a commentator, has previously called for an investigation into the defeat.

"When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt," he said in July 2017.

"We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final." "I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry," added Ranatunga, who said players could not hide the "dirt".

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 274-6 off 50 overs. They appeared in a commanding position when Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar was out for 18.

But India turned the game dramatically, thanks partly to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka, who were led by Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara called on Aluthgamage to share his allegations with the the International Cricket Council, the global governing body.

"He (the minister) needs to take his 'evidence' to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly," Sangakkara tweeted Thursday.

Sri Lankan cricket has regularly been involved in corruption controversies, including claims of match-fixing ahead of a 2018 Test against England.

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan cricket board said the International Cricket Council was investigating three unnamed former players over alleged corruption.

More Stories From Sports

