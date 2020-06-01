UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri-Lankan, South African Teams Resume Trainings Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:18 PM

Sri-Lankan, South African teams resume trainings amid fears of Coronavirus

The players of the both teams are starting trainings sessions in their respective countries for improvement of their game for expected upcoming competitions.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Sri Lanka and South Africa cricket teams would resume trainings to improve their game, the officials concerned said here on Monday.

They said that the players chosen from all formats were resuming training at the local camps, adding that they needed more time for conditioning before going to play the game.

The cricket and all training activities were banned earlier in March amid fears of Coronavirus. However, the players were resuming training despite that there was no vaccine yet for the treatment of Coronavirus.

The latest reports said that 13 players would check into a local hotel for a 12-day residential camp at Colombo Cricket Club.

The training, according to the latest reports, would be supervised by coaching and support staff.

During the training sessions, the players would not be allowed to go outside the hotel premises and practice venue in the Lankan city.

The players were directed to follow the guidelines to ensure their safety and protection from novel Coronavirus.

On other hand, India would visit Sri Lanka to play a limited-overs series in July next month. But the Indian authorities said that they would wait until more clarity regarding end of Coronavirus and ease in restrictions.

The South African board also permitted training for its players.

Coronavirus cases are still increasing in different parts of the world and the governments were making efforts from pillar to post to produce vaccine in fight against this menace.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Sri Lanka Hotel Visit Colombo South Africa March July Post All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Europe pushes ahead with easing lockdowns, as LatA ..

5 minutes ago

No flood threat to Muzaffargarh Distt; says DC

5 minutes ago

Moscow eases nine-week lockdown despite high virus ..

5 minutes ago

Salary delay dampens Eid celebrations of COMSATS U ..

5 minutes ago

Police destroys drugs recovered in 2640 cases in M ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives go-ahead for launc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.