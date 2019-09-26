Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team is a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team is a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events.

He welcomed the guest team in Pakistan saying that the ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka will be of great significance for the revival of international cricket and other sports events in the country.

The minister said several international cricket teams such as World, XI, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Kenya have visited Pakistan in recent years. "The way international cricket teams are touring Pakistan regularly, our country will get several international stars as a result of these tours," he added.

Rai Taimoor further said that the future of cricket and other games is bright in Pakistan. "Pakistan will regain its lost glory in the game of cricket, hockey, squash and snooker in near future," he said adding "the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking every measure for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and Pak-Lankan series will go long way to revive international cricket in the country".

He said that day is not far when top notch cricket teams of the world including, Australia, England , New Zealand will be touring Pakistan as the security has improved to a significant level in the country in recent years.