COLOMBO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Matthews was all praises for Pakistan's security forces specially the army commandos for the safety provided to them during their 15-day tour.In a message posted on Twitter along with a picture of him with the personnel of Pakistan Army, the Sri Lankan all-rounder thanked the people of Pakistan for the great hospitality and the law enforcement for the excellent security."Thank you Pakistan for the great hospitality and excellent security.

We were looked after so well and we felt safe as anywhere else in the world. Thanks to SSG and all the forces for ensuring our safety. Pakistan is safe for cricket," Matthews wrote in his post.

Pakistan on Monday celebrated the return of Test cricket in the country for the first time in a decade with a 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test of a two-match series in Karachi, taking the series 1-0.The first Test in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw.After the win against Sri Lanka in Karachi, the players of Pakistan cricket team had visited the Sri Lankan team dressing room to thank them for visiting Pakistan to play the Test series.

According to eye witnesses, each Pakistani player met every single Sri Lankan cricketer individually."The player not only thanked them individually but also wished them all the best for the future series," an official of the cricket board confirmed.