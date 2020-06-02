UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's Cricket Team Train With Eye On International Restart

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:22 AM

Sri Lanka's cricket team train with eye on international restart

Sri Lanka's national team trained together Monday for the first time in more than two-and-a-half months to sharpen their skills and fitness ahead of a potential restart of the international game, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's national team trained together Monday for the first time in more than two-and-a-half months to sharpen their skills and fitness ahead of a potential restart of the international game, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said.

Cricket in the country came to a halt on March 13 when the visiting England team pulled out on the second day of a four-day practice match ahead of their two-Test series.

"I think it is high time to train ourselves and get back to our fitness level and skill levels," the captain told reporters in the capital Colombo.

"We want to start international cricket. That's why we are starting practice." A 13-member squad began a 12-day training session with indoor fitness drills on Monday. Ground training will start on Tuesday.

The squad consists mostly of bowlers, with governing body Sri Lanka Cricket saying on Sunday they needed more conditioning before returning to competitive games.

Among those training were Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka and Nuwan Pradeep.

They will not be allowed to leave their hotel in Colombo or the practice venue for personal errands, the cricket board said.

Sri Lanka has reported 1,633 coronavirus infections, including 11 deaths so far.

The Test series against England was put off indefinitely after the pandemic halted major sporting events worldwide.

Coach Mickey Arthur had customised home-training regimes for many players in the national team after the lockdown was imposed.

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka Hotel Sandakan Colombo Dasun Shanaka Vishwa Fernando Kasun Rajitha Lahiru Kumara March Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

1 hour ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.