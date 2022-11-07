UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka Denied Bail On Sex Assault Charges

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka denied bail on sex assault charges

Sydney, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :An Australian court on Monday refused bail for Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Gunathilaka appeared wearing handcuffs by remote video link to the court in Sydney, speaking only to confirm his identity and that he could hear proceedings.

The 31-year-old, who was arrested Sunday just hours after his country lost to England in the T20 World Cup, appeared calm as he sat wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans in a detention centre in the city.

The batter's bail application was heard in a closed session -- without journalists present -- after Magistrate Robert Williams agreed with a request from the prosecutor to suppress details of the allegations and other elements of the case.

The interim suppression order, which is scheduled to be reviewed by the court on Wednesday, was opposed by Gunathilaka's defence and by a media legal representative.

Sri Lanka's cricket board said it was following the case after being informed about the charges by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty," it said in a statement.

Gunathilaka was ruled out during the first round of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury but had remained with the team in Australia.

He made his international debut in 2015 and has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20s.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Sydney Sunday 2015 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

12 minutes ago
 CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.