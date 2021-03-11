UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka Given Out Obstructing The Field

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:22 AM

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka given out obstructing the field

Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka on Wednesday joined the short list of players dismissed for obstructing the field in the first One Day International against the West Indies in Antigua

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka on Wednesday joined the short list of players dismissed for obstructing the field in the first One Day International against the West Indies in Antigua.

Seeking to regain his ground at the non-striker's end after turning down an opportunity for a single in the 22nd over off the bowling of home captain Kieron Pollard, Gunathilaka, who was moving backwards, kicked the ball out the path of Pollard who was attempting to effect a run out.

With the West Indies appealing for the dismissal, the on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite turned to television official Nigel Duguid who ruled that the left-handed opener deliberately impeded the bowler.

Clearly not pleased with the verdict, Sri Lanka's South African coach Mickey Arthur appeared to be seeking clarification on the ruling from Match Referee Sir Richie Richardson shortly after.

Gunathilaka's dismissal for 55 came with the Sri Lankans at 112 for two at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Gunathilaka had shared a 105-run opening stand with captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who fell to a stunning caught-and-bowled effort by Pollard two overs earlier.

Sri Lanka chose to bat first in the opening encounter, the first of a three-match series.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Joel Wilson TV From Coach

Recent Stories

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

50 minutes ago

Four dairy shops fined for overcharging milk price ..

3 minutes ago

'Grandpa' Hasebe aims for Champions League swanson ..

3 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan rejects plea to st ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 16 more positive for COVID-19

31 minutes ago

Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico results

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.