Sri Lanka's Lakmal Retires To Join Derbyshire

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022

Veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket after the team's tour of India ends next month to join the English county club Derbyshire, officials said Thursday

The 34-year-old fast bowler has claimed 168 wickets in a 68-Test career, captaining Sri Lanka in five of them.

Derbyshire County Cricket Club said they signed up Lakmal on a two-year contract, where he will join former Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur.

"Really happy with this signing... (he) is a top bowler and will assist with the development of our young quicks," Arthur said on Twitter.

Sri Lankan officials said Lakmal, who made his Test debut in 2010, will be available for selection for the two Tests in India.

The first match is scheduled to begin on February 25.

Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva said he looked forward to seeing Lakmal perform in India, "if the selectors consider him for the tour".

