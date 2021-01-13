UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka's Mathews Returns For England Tests

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:33 PM

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has recovered from injury and was named Wednesday in a 22-player squad to face England in two Tests in Galle

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has recovered from injury and was named Wednesday in a 22-player squad to face England in two Tests in Galle.

But the injured pair of batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and pace bowler Kasun Rajitha will miss the series starting Thursday after being part of the 2-0 Test series defeat in South Africa this month.

Mathews, 33, did not make the South Africa trip because of a hamstring injury but is expected to line up against England in matches that count towards the inuagural world Test championship.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led team will resume a series that was halted in March after England flew home because of coronavirus fears.

Both matches will be played in Galle behind closed doors.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis

