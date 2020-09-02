UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's Virus-hit Cricket League Gets November Start

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Sri Lanka's virus-hit cricket league gets November start

Sri Lanka's virus-delayed premier league will now be played from mid-November, the country's cricket board announced Wednesday The 23-match Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 14 to December 6, with matches in Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's virus-delayed premier league will now be played from mid-November, the country's cricket board announced Wednesday The 23-match Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 14 to December 6, with matches in Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota.

Five teams named after the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, will take part, the board.

The LPL was due to start on August 28 but postponed after health authorities insisted on lengthy quarantine for foreign players.

The board did not say how many foreigners were expected to take part in the revamped event.

International cricket came to a halt in Sri Lanka on March 13 when the visiting England team pulled out on the second day of a practice match ahead of their two-Test series as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Since then, South Africa and Bangladesh have cancelled scheduled tours of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has reported over 3,000 coronavirus infections and 12 deaths, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Tours Galle Jaffna Kandy Colombo South Africa March August November December Event From Premier League Lalpir Power Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador-at-Large f ..

6 minutes ago

Meeting with COAS to result in positive developmen ..

15 minutes ago

Three PSG players test positive for Covid-19

4 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating suspends ER of AIHPL

4 minutes ago

Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monac ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanon PM-designate pledges 'government of expert ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.