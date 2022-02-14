SSA honours athletes, officials, coaches for good performance

Sindh Softball Association (SSA) held an annual award ceremony in honour of players, officials and coaches in recognition of their good show and performance in their respective disciplines at various levels

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Softball Association (SSA) held an annual award ceremony in honour of players, officials and coaches in recognition of their good show and performance in their respective disciplines at various levels.

COMBAXX Sports Chief Executive Officer Umar Saeed, Fruit Nation Head of Communication Faisal Khan Softball Federation Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Karachi Sports Foundation Chairperson Farrukh Saeed, SSA President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Chairperson Aalia Ahmed, General Secretary Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary Murad Hussain among many others attended the ceremony, according to a news release on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, COMBAXX Sports CEO Umar Saeed said COMBAXX Sports is an online sporting goods company providing high quality, professional and branded genuine sporting goods direct to the athletes, clubs, academies and the national federations at very reasonable and affordable prices.

Fruit Nation Head of Communication Faisal Khan said we are strong supporter of sports, and will continue to promote the moto of 'Healthy Sportsmen ensure Strong Pakistan' from the platform of Fruit Nation.

He said that such ceremonies are needed for encouraging the talented individuals among sports persons, officials and coaches.

The Association Secretary Zeeshan Merchant said that SSA is busy in holding events all the year long to promote the game at the grassroots level and the upcoming events include the national women championship in Karachi next month and Inter Divisional Softball Championship in Hyderabad.

He appreciated Faraz Aijaz for securing first position in quiz contest in the Olympic Council of Asia seminar for empowering athletes and termed it as an honour for the country.

Later, awards, gifts and certificates were distributed to players, coaches and officials for their excellent show in various events.