MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC) defeated Muslim Club Chman by 2-1 goals and got 3 points in the 13thPakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Sunday.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.

In the 43rd minutes of the first half, Zain ul Abideen scored first goal for Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC). A penalty kick was awarded by the Referee to Muslim FC for foul playing in the 48thminutes, Hikmat Ullah kicked and equalized the score 1-1. The second goal was scored by Ali Khan Niazifor SSGC in the 90th minutes of game.

The match was locked 2-1 goals at the end of the scheduled times.

Zainul Abideen and Ali Khan Niazi well played for SSGC while Asimat Ullah and Hikmat Ullah were outstanding for Mulsim Club. So far, SSGC played four match in the league, one won against Muslim Club and another three matches were lost against Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Airforce.

Two matches would be played tomorrow (Monday) , first match between Pakistan WAPDA and Karachi United while Pakistan Army to face Pakistan Navy.