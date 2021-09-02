SSGC, PAF won matches in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan AirForce (PAF) won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here on Thursday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan AirForce (PAF) won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here on Thursday.

In the first match, Sui Southern Gas Company defeated Lyallpur Club by 1-0 goal.

Both teams were played outstanding 0-0 at the end of the first half.

Zain ul Abideen scored a lone goal for SSGC on the fine pass of Ali Khan Niazi in the 57th minutes of games. The match locked 1-0 at the end of the stipulated times.

ZainulAbedin, Sadam and Saadullah well played for SSGC while Zainul Abedeen and Shahram Babar played outstandin for Lyallpur Club.

2nd match was played between Pakistan Airforce and Huma Club, Islamabad. Pakistan Airforce won by 2-1 goals.

Pakistan Airforce took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.

In the 34th minutes of the first half, Faisal Yasin scored first goal for Pakistan Airforce and the score 1-1 was equalized by Muhammad Ibrahim of Huma Club in the 47th minutes. The second goal was scored by Medhi Hassan for PAF in the 80th minutes and the score was 2-1 at the end of the scheduled times.

Two matches would be played tomorrow Friday, the first match between KRL and Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army and Muslim Club.