UrduPoint.com

SSGC, PAF Won Matches In 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:21 PM

SSGC, PAF won matches in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan AirForce (PAF) won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here on Thursday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan AirForce (PAF) won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here on Thursday.

In the first match, Sui Southern Gas Company defeated Lyallpur Club by 1-0 goal.

Both teams were played outstanding 0-0 at the end of the first half.

Zain ul Abideen scored a lone goal for SSGC on the fine pass of Ali Khan Niazi in the 57th minutes of games. The match locked 1-0 at the end of the stipulated times.

ZainulAbedin, Sadam and Saadullah well played for SSGC while Zainul Abedeen and Shahram Babar played outstandin for Lyallpur Club.

2nd match was played between Pakistan Airforce and Huma Club, Islamabad. Pakistan Airforce won by 2-1 goals.

Pakistan Airforce took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.

In the 34th minutes of the first half, Faisal Yasin scored first goal for Pakistan Airforce and the score 1-1 was equalized by Muhammad Ibrahim of Huma Club in the 47th minutes. The second goal was scored by Medhi Hassan for PAF in the 80th minutes and the score was 2-1 at the end of the scheduled times.

Two matches would be played tomorrow Friday, the first match between KRL and Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army and Muslim Club.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad Army Pakistan Navy Company Fine Lead Bagh Gas Muslim Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

First Greater Bay Area shopping festival opens in ..

First Greater Bay Area shopping festival opens in Beijing

40 seconds ago
 Int'l Day of Charity on September 5

Int'l Day of Charity on September 5

41 seconds ago
 MoHR develops project to create human rights awar ..

MoHR develops project to create human rights awareness in target districts

43 seconds ago
 Putin to Touch Upon Afghanistan in Friday's Addres ..

Putin to Touch Upon Afghanistan in Friday's Address at Eastern Economic Forum - ..

47 seconds ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

3 minutes ago
 Russian Biomedical Agency Develops Quick Tests for ..

Russian Biomedical Agency Develops Quick Tests for Jota, Lambda COVID-19 Strains

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.