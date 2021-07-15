UrduPoint.com
SSP Green Wins South Punjab Wheelchair Handball Match

Muhammad Rameez 47 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Society for Special Persons (SSP) green team won the first-ever South Punjab wheelchair handball match by defeating SSP white by 2/1 scores.

The match organized by SSP and in collaboration with the sports department was held at sports ground and both the teams could not make any score in fixed time.

Extra time was given and SSP green team scored two goals on penalty shoot while white team could score one goal.

Sports Incharge SSP Muhammad Asif Iqbal said that more matches would also be conducted in future.

