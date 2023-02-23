UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Visits Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium To Review Arrangements For PSL

Published February 23, 2023

SSP operations visits Rawalpindi cricket stadium to review arrangements for PSL

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Capt. Amir Khan Niazi here on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the arrangements being finalized for the 8th Pakistan Super-League matches to be played from March 1 to 11

On the occasion, district security officer, SHO New Town, and other officers were present.

He issued instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the matches.

The SSP said foolproof arrangements were being finalized for the security of the cricket teams, route and stadium, adding, a comprehensive traffic plan would also be devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads.

He said three control rooms had also been established to monitor the arrangements.

Niazi said that all available resources would be utilized besides deploying thousands of police personnel including senior officers and officials of different units of police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force.

Security personnel would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic, he informed.

The SSP said Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

Snipers would be deputed on the rooftops of the buildings to keep an eye on all the movements during the matches, he added.

