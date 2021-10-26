UrduPoint.com

SSU Commandos Win Six Medals In All Sindh Fight Night Kick Boxing Championship 2021

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

SSU commandos win six medals in All Sindh Fight Night Kick Boxing Championship 2021

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Six medals including two gold were secured by Special Security Unit commandos in All Sindh Fight Night Kick Boxing Championship 2021 for boys and girls held at sports Complex, North Nazimabad, here.

Various teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas also participated in the competition, said a statement on Tuesday.

In boys category, SSU Commando Muhammad Shabbir won gold medal in 63kg category, commando Abdul Wadood won silver medal in 75kg category, commando Khizer Salahuddin won bronze medal in 67kg category whereas, commando Farjan Shah won bronze medal in 59kg category.

In girls category, Maheen Ahmed representing SSU won gold medal in 45kh category whereas, lady commando Sidra won bronze medal in 55kg category.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed and Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui extended congratulations for their successful participation in the competition and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

