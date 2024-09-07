SSU Hosts 2nd Police Extreme Handgun Championship
On the eve of Defense Day, the Special Security Unit (SSU), in collaboration with the International Police Organization, successfully held the ‘2nd Police Extreme Handgun Championship 2024’ on September 6, 2024, at the SSU Chowkandi Headquarters
According to SpokespersonDIG Security & Emergency Services Division, The event was graced by the presence of Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho as the chief guest, and senior and retired police officers were also among the distinguished guests.
DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed hosted the championship which included four categories: law enforcement personnel, civilians, women and a special team category for law enforcement agencies. Teams from Pakistan Army, SSG, Pakistan Navy, Intelligence Bureau, Punjab Police, Airport Security Force, Motorway Police, Sindh Police, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Center Razzakabad and SSU participated in the competition by demonstrating their skills at an international level.
DIG Security Dr Maqsood Ahmed started the championship with a fire. Special Security Unit (SSU), Punjab Elite, and ASF Islamabad displayed outstanding coordination and precision in the Law Enforcement Agency Team category and secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively.
In the individual categories, Naveed from SSU, Iftikhar from Punjab Police and Abdul Rehman from ASF in the Law Enforcement Personnel category demonstrated remarkable skill, securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
In the Civilians category, Nadir Ali, Emad Ali and Zaheer Aziz claimed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places with impressive performances.
Meanwhile, Nimra from SSU, Tayyaba from SSU and Uzma from ASF excelled in the Female category, earning 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions for their outstanding achievements. The event saw a robust participation of 108 civilians, 44 law enforcement personnel and 7 females.
Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho addressing the gathering lauded the SSU's initiative, noting that such events not only provide a platform for honing shooting skills but also play a crucial role in fostering camaraderie among law enforcement agencies.
Following these remarks, prizes were distributed among the winners in each category. The winners received cash prizes, medals, and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performances.
Moreover, consul general of Russia and consulate members also participated in the special category of shooting. A large number of senior police officers, bureaucrats, and citizens were in attendance at the gracious prize distribution ceremony.
Before the start of the championship, DIG Security and senior police officers of the Security Division paid salutation on the occasion of Defense Day, while Dr Maqsood Ahmed also hoisted the Pakistani flag.
