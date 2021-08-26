UrduPoint.com

SSU Team Showcases In World Extreme Shooting Competition 2021 At Wiechlice, Poland

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:23 PM

SSU team showcases in world extreme shooting competition 2021 at Wiechlice, Poland

Special Security Unit SSU Shooting team is participating in world extreme shooting competition 2021 being held in Wiechlice, Poland from August 16 to 22, showcasing over 500 shooters from 39 countries

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Security Unit SSU Shooting team is participating in world extreme shooting competition 2021 being held in Wiechlice, Poland from August 16 to 22, showcasing over 500 shooters from 39 countries.

The SSU team comprising four personnel, representing Pakistan, was led by Inspector Chaudhry Shabbir.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui have felicitated the shooting team for their extra-ordinary performance and participation in the event and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

They said that SSU pays maximum attention to encourage active participation of commandos in the healthy sports activities.

