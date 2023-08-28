SSU to hold 1st police extreme handgun shooting championship

Special Security Unit (SSU) in collaboration with the International Police Organization - Pakistan is organizing '1st Police Extreme Handgun Shooting Championship 2023', scheduled to be held on September 9th at Chowkandi SSU Headquarters

The players will compete in six stages by using 150 rounds, said a news release on Monday.

During the press briefing held at SSU Headquarters, DIGP - Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said there are three categories in the competition which includes law enforcement personnel and civilians. Shooters from all over the country can participate in their relevant categories.

He added that SSU is providing an ample opportunity to the citizens, women and personnel of forces, especially those who are interested in shooting, therefore, citizens should take advantage of this opportunity.

This is only handgun competition in which 9mm pistol will be used. Winners of all three categories will be rewarded with cash prizes, medals and certificates.

The organization of shooting championship by SSU is a matter of pride for the Sindh Police, which makes it clear that SSU is an international level police unit which is not only engaged in maintaining law and order in the province and city but also playing active role in the promotion of sports activities.