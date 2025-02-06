Open Menu

SSUET, Aligarh College Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SSUET, Aligarh College hold groundbreaking ceremony of sports complex

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and Aligarh College of Technology organized the groundbreaking ceremony of the sports complex on Thursday.

The chief guest of the event was renowned Pakistan cricketer Younus Khan. Vice Chancellor Dr. Munawar Hussain, Registrar Commodore (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Sports Convener Qazi Nasar Abbas, Acting Sports Director Fayyaz Ali, Sports consultant and Coach Shaukat Mirza, Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel, Waqar Hussain and others wer also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Younus Khan said that this complex will facilitate in high-quality sports activities and it will also play an important role in preparing the students for national and international competitions.

Today, our children do not have many grounds to play, he added.

Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Dr. Munawar Hussain, said that this sports complex is a clear example of our commitment to promoting sports activities among students. The sports complex will promote a healthy and active life for students. This state-of-the-art sports complex will not only benefit the students of Sir Syed University but also the students of other institutions.

At the end of the ceremony, presenting the vote of thanks, Principal of Aligarh College of Technology, Shahid Jameel, said that the sports complex will have the facilities of cricket, basketball, badminton, swimming pool, jogging track, futsal and others.

