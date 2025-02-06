SSUET, Aligarh College Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Sports Complex
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and Aligarh College of Technology organized the groundbreaking ceremony of the sports complex on Thursday.
The chief guest of the event was renowned Pakistan cricketer Younus Khan. Vice Chancellor Dr. Munawar Hussain, Registrar Commodore (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Sports Convener Qazi Nasar Abbas, Acting Sports Director Fayyaz Ali, Sports consultant and Coach Shaukat Mirza, Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel, Waqar Hussain and others wer also present on the occasion.
Speaking at the event, Younus Khan said that this complex will facilitate in high-quality sports activities and it will also play an important role in preparing the students for national and international competitions.
Today, our children do not have many grounds to play, he added.
Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Dr. Munawar Hussain, said that this sports complex is a clear example of our commitment to promoting sports activities among students. The sports complex will promote a healthy and active life for students. This state-of-the-art sports complex will not only benefit the students of Sir Syed University but also the students of other institutions.
At the end of the ceremony, presenting the vote of thanks, Principal of Aligarh College of Technology, Shahid Jameel, said that the sports complex will have the facilities of cricket, basketball, badminton, swimming pool, jogging track, futsal and others.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Sports
-
SSUET, Aligarh College hold groundbreaking ceremony of sports complex5 minutes ago
-
Fazal Subhan, test cricketer Fawad Alam and Adnan Shah Shine in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tourna ..44 minutes ago
-
Maguire suspended from bowling in int’l cricket45 minutes ago
-
Noman nominated among players for ICC Player of the Month for January1 hour ago
-
New Zealand team reaches Lahore for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy21 hours ago
-
Powerplay Sports Store to provide international-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan23 hours ago
-
NG Blues sails into inter club cricket tourney quarter final1 day ago
-
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series1 day ago
-
Pakistan cycling team heads to Thailand for Asian Championship1 day ago
-
Kashmir Kabaddi Cup to be held on Wednesday2 days ago
-
HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled2 days ago
-
Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win over West Ham2 days ago