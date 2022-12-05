Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Sports Section of Higher Education Commission organized 2-day, 9th All Pakistan Inter-University Women Shooting Championship at PNS Bahadur Karsaz' shooting range in which 16 teams participated

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Sports Section of Higher education Commission organized 2-day, 9th All Pakistan Inter-University Women Shooting Championship at PNS Bahadur Karsaz' shooting range in which 16 teams participated.

Lahore Garrison University won the 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women's Shooting Championship and scored 101 points, while Punjab University secured second position with 67 points and Karachi University won third position with 52 points.

The grand event was attended by Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz HI (M), Commodore Muhammad Irfan Taj, Lt. Commander Farhan Malik, Sports Director of Higher Education Commission, Javed Ali Memon and others.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that youth should take advantage of social media in positive manner. Youth should not take it as chatting device. Empowered women are the symbol of a good and vibrant society. The old narrative of weak and subjugated women should be discarded. Women are playing their significant role in the development of the country and nation along with men.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori assured of providing all possible support for the promotion of healthy activities in the country and said that Sir Syed University and HEC took an exemplary step for holding shooting championship for women. Cooperation and support of Pakistan Navy for organizing this championship successfully is definitely commendable.

Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar said that in the early period of human history, man used to get his food by hunting animals through shooting, from there man learned to hit the target accurately.

Later, skill of shooting became popular among the people as a new sport.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the country is in dearth of sports' fields. Due to the low priority of the government and private organizations for providing funds and sponsorship, sports have gone on decline and it has terribly affected the performance of the players.

As a result, we are losing almost every international competition. How long a sportsman can survive on his personal efforts and resources. If the players are given the best facilities, they have full potential to make Pakistan famous at the global level.

On this occasion, Sir Syed University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Vali Uddin said that the universities and academic institutions should play a role in the promotion of sports. The lack of funds and fields are not the only reason for sports decline, but incompetence of the administration, management of the universities, lack of proper strategy are other important factors.

History shows that the educational institutions have always patronized sports since beginning. Besides providing the required funds, attention should also be paid to developing new sports fields. In order to bring change, the relevant institutions must adopt positive attitude and policy. Then there are chances that we can win the sports' competitions at the global level and make our name at international level.

Presenting vote of thanks, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that sports are an important part of Pakistani culture, which is very necessary and useful for the physical and mental development of the youth.