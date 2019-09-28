UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSUET Students Pay Glowing Tributes To Major Adeel Shahid

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:47 PM

SSUET students pay glowing tributes to Major Adeel Shahid

Students and faculty members of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) paid glowing tribute to Major Adeel Shahid (Shaheed) at the closing ceremony of the inter-collegiate tug of war tournament organized by the sports department of varsity

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Students and faculty members of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) paid glowing tribute to Major Adeel Shahid (Shaheed) at the closing ceremony of the inter-collegiate tug of war tournament organized by the sports department of varsity.

Syed Shahid Hussain Zaidi, father of Shaheed Major Adeel (who had embraced shahadat at Pak-Afghan border only recently) was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Inter Collegiate Tug of War tournament was participated by 250 students pertaining to 24 different men and women colleges Government Girls College, North Nazimabad block M and Gulistan e Johar College for Boys clinched the titles for Tug of War Tournament in their respective categories.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Shahid Hussain said that had he been bestowed with 100 kids he would have sacrificed all of them for the country.

"My moral is high as my son, Shaheed Major Adeel always wished to be martyred for the cause of his country Pakistan," he said expressing his gratitude to Allah almighty that the wish of his son was granted acceptance.

SSUET Chancellor, Jawaid Anwar in his presidential address said that the armed forces of the country remained alert round the clock for the security of the nation and country.

Emphasizing that there was no substitute for sacrifices made by defenders of the country, with Shaheed Major Adeel Shahid among them, he said the martyred soldier was also an expert in drone technology.

"SSUET as a mark of tribute to the shaheed SSUET would hold a competition on Drone Technology in coming days," he announced.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar along with chief guest Syed Shahid Zaidi presented trophies to the winning teams of girls and boys, while the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin gave medals to the participating players and shields to the members of organizing committee.

Earlier in his welcome address, Syed Sarfraz Ali, Registrar SSUET, said purpose of holding such events was to provide a platform to the students keen to express their potential in different fields.

Umaira Shahid, Qazi Nasar Abass, Gulfaraz Khan, Dr. Pervaiz, Abdul Basit, Iqbal Qureshi, Nadeem Iqbal, Javad Iqbal, Asif Zaheer, Tariq Khan and Director Sports SSUET Mubashir Mukhtar were alsopresent on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Technology Sports Martyrs Shaheed Alert North Nazimabad Gulistan University Of Engineering And Technology Border Women Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Anti-Dengue awareness underway to create awareness ..

2 minutes ago

Ayaz Palijo laments performance of PPP parliamenta ..

2 minutes ago

Ali, Aleem, Junaid, Lashkar, Ijaz moves to Tenpin ..

11 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Registers 68 Incidents Ac ..

11 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks inquiry into ir ..

11 minutes ago

The Clean Karachi Campaign is meant to achieve its ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.