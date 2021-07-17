St Helens outlast Castleford to win Challenge Cup final

St Helens produced a stunning second half performance to land their first Challenge Cup in 13 years with a 26-12 win over Castleford in the final at a sweltering Wembley on Saturday

With temperatures pushing 30 degrees celcius, Theo Fages put St Helens ahead early on.

But Castleford bounced back with Niall Evalds and Jake Trueman both touching down to give the Tigers a 12-6 lead at halftime.

St Helens ruled the second half, though, with early tries from James Roby and Tommy Makinson restoring their lead. Lachlan Coote drilled over two penalties and Kyle Amor snatched a late try to secure their 13th Challenge Cup triumph.