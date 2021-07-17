UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St Helens Outlast Castleford To Win Challenge Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:56 PM

St Helens outlast Castleford to win Challenge Cup final

St Helens produced a stunning second half performance to land their first Challenge Cup in 13 years with a 26-12 win over Castleford in the final at a sweltering Wembley on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :St Helens produced a stunning second half performance to land their first Challenge Cup in 13 years with a 26-12 win over Castleford in the final at a sweltering Wembley on Saturday.

With temperatures pushing 30 degrees celcius, Theo Fages put St Helens ahead early on.

But Castleford bounced back with Niall Evalds and Jake Trueman both touching down to give the Tigers a 12-6 lead at halftime.

St Helens ruled the second half, though, with early tries from James Roby and Tommy Makinson restoring their lead. Lachlan Coote drilled over two penalties and Kyle Amor snatched a late try to secure their 13th Challenge Cup triumph.

Related Topics

Lead Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Verstappen wins first sprint race to claim British ..

4 minutes ago

St Helens outlast Castleford to win Challenge Cup ..

5 minutes ago

Kenyan man admits rape, murder of five children: p ..

5 minutes ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

16 minutes ago

Pogacar effectively seals second straight Tour de ..

8 minutes ago

Austria probes reports of 'Havana syndrome' among ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.