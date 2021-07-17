St Helens outlast Castleford to win Challenge Cup for 13th time

St Helens produced a stunning second half performance to land their first Challenge Cup in 13 years with a 26-12 win over Castleford in the final at a sweltering Wembley on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :St Helens produced a stunning second half performance to land their first Challenge Cup in 13 years with a 26-12 win over Castleford in the final at a sweltering Wembley on Saturday.

With temperatures pushing 30 degrees celcius, Theo Fages put St Helens ahead early on but Castleford bounced back with Niall Evalds and Jake Trueman both touching down to give the Tigers a 12-6 lead at halftime.

St Helens ruled the second half, though, with early tries from James Roby and Tommy Makinson restoring their lead. Lachlan Coote drilled over two penalties and Kyle Amor snatched a late try to secure their 13th Challenge Cup triumph.

Following the chaos that surrounded last weekend's Euro 2020 final at Wembley, there was calm and festivity at the stadium as the 45,000 fans permitted under coronavirus regulations, were allowed through the turnstiles.

St Helens, without their suspended forward Sione Mata'utia, made the early running and were rewarded with the first try of the game in the 11th minute.

When a kick went in under the posts and bounced of the left-hand upright, Fages was on hand to dive on to it, Coote adding a simple conversion.

Castleford were living dangerously under the pressure but a rapid counterattack saw Evalds go over for the try with Gareth O'Brien adding the extra two points to level the match at 6-6.

Eight minutes later the Tigers were in front, with Trueman getting on to the end of a kick towards goal, leaping cleanly to take the ball and ground it under the posts. O'Brien was on target again to stretch the lead to six points.

The heat seemed to sap the strength of the Castleford team as they struggled to compete in a second half that Saints took 18-0 Two minutes into the second half, Regan Grace did superbly to pat the ball back while in touch for Roby to collect and run in unopposed for the score.

Video referee Chris Kendall spent four minutes checking the incident before deciding that Grace leapt up and over the line, with his feet off the ground at the time of the knockback.

Coote added the conversion to make it 12-12.

Shortly after, Makinson benefitted from some sparkling running from Jack Welsby to crash over and put Saints back in front.

When Peter Mata'utia went in late on Mark Percival, Coote stepped up to kick the penalty to make it 18-12.

He added another penalty shortly after to turn the screw on Tigers before Amor battered his way through some tired tackles to seal the match.