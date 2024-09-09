St. Patrick High School pays tribute to Rashid Minhas & Peter Christy

St. Patrick High School proudly held a commemorative program on Monday to honor the bravery and sacrifice of two remarkable individuals, Old Patrician national hero Rashid Minhas and Peter Christy, for their contributions to the Armed Forces

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) St. Patrick High school proudly held a commemorative program on Monday to honor the bravery and sacrifice of two remarkable individuals, Old Patrician national hero Rashid Minhas and Peter Christy, for their contributions to the Armed Forces.

The event, attended by students, faculty, and distinguished guests, paid tribute to the lives and legacies of these two heroes, Rashid Minhas, a recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, was honored for his patriotism and ultimate sacrifice in serving the nation. While. Peter Christy, an alumnus of St. Patrick High School, was remembered for his courage and selflessness.

The program featured speeches, presentations, and performances that highlighted the values and spirit of these heroes. Students and faculty shared inspiring stories and reflections on the impact of their sacrifices for the nation.

Principal Rev Fr Mario Rodrigues said: "Today, we gather to honor the memory of Rashid Minhas and Peter Christy, who embody the values of courage, loyalty, and service. May their examples inspire us to strive for greatness and serve our country with pride."

The event concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony and a special prayer for the heroes and their families.