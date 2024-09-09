Open Menu

St. Patrick High School Pays Tribute To Rashid Minhas & Peter Christy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2024 | 07:14 PM

St. Patrick High School pays tribute to Rashid Minhas & Peter Christy

St. Patrick High School proudly held a commemorative program on Monday to honor the bravery and sacrifice of two remarkable individuals, Old Patrician national hero Rashid Minhas and Peter Christy, for their contributions to the Armed Forces

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) St. Patrick High school proudly held a commemorative program on Monday to honor the bravery and sacrifice of two remarkable individuals, Old Patrician national hero Rashid Minhas and Peter Christy, for their contributions to the Armed Forces.

The event, attended by students, faculty, and distinguished guests, paid tribute to the lives and legacies of these two heroes, Rashid Minhas, a recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, was honored for his patriotism and ultimate sacrifice in serving the nation. While. Peter Christy, an alumnus of St. Patrick High School, was remembered for his courage and selflessness.

The program featured speeches, presentations, and performances that highlighted the values and spirit of these heroes. Students and faculty shared inspiring stories and reflections on the impact of their sacrifices for the nation.

Principal Rev Fr Mario Rodrigues said: "Today, we gather to honor the memory of Rashid Minhas and Peter Christy, who embody the values of courage, loyalty, and service. May their examples inspire us to strive for greatness and serve our country with pride."

The event concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony and a special prayer for the heroes and their families.

Related Topics

Rashid May Prayer Event

Recent Stories

UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of He ..

UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences

2 minutes ago
 PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn

PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn

2 minutes ago
 CM, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, review c ..

CM, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, review construction work

2 minutes ago
 BISP to empower adolescent girls through SOPRAN pr ..

BISP to empower adolescent girls through SOPRAN project

2 minutes ago
 Two members of robber's gang arrested

Two members of robber's gang arrested

3 minutes ago
 Senate Committee approves 'Cannabis Control and Re ..

Senate Committee approves 'Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024' ..

3 minutes ago
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024- ..

UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-25

5 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment

Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment

5 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered

Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered

7 minutes ago
 LHC, sub-ordinate courts to remain closed on Sept ..

LHC, sub-ordinate courts to remain closed on Sept 17

7 minutes ago
 World Literacy Day observed in Larkana

World Literacy Day observed in Larkana

7 minutes ago
 Four arrested, eight cases registered for overpric ..

Four arrested, eight cases registered for overpricing essentials

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports