St. Petersburg Says Ready To Increase Attendance At EURO 2020 Games To 75% Of Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

St. Petersburg Says Ready to Increase Attendance at EURO 2020 Games to 75% of Stadium

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The authorities of Russia's St. Petersburg are ready to increase the allowed number of spectators from 50% to 75% of the stadium seating capacity during games of the European Football Championship, vice-governor of the city Boris Piotrovsky told Sputnik.

"Even though the admission of foreign fans to EURO 2020 in St. Petersburg is not yet regulated, we will be ready to accept everyone. Moreover, we are ready to increase the allowed number of spectators on the stands to 75%, if the epidemiological situation allows," Piotrovsky said.

Currently, St. Petersburg allows spectators at 50% of the stadium capacity during the EURO 2020, which is about 30,000 people, he added.

According to Piotrovsky, the city is ready to host the games as it has experience with such events, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the authorities are considering ways to fully utilize the available infrastructure.

However, the vice-governor stressed that all spectators will be required to wear masks.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in several European cities. In addition to the original four games, St. Petersburg will host additional three games of the tournament, which were originally supposed to be held in Dublin.

More Stories From Sports

