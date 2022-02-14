UrduPoint.com

St. Petersburg Winner Kontaveit Climbs To Sixth In WTA Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in WTA rankings

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit climbed to a career-high sixth in the WTA rankings released on Monday a day after her victory in St. Petersburg

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Estonia's Anett Kontaveit climbed to a career-high sixth in the WTA rankings released on Monday a day after her victory in St. Petersburg.

Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the women's tennis rankings ahead of Belarus Aryna Sabalenka, with no change in the top five positions.

Kontaveit claimed her sixth career title on Sunday with a gruelling 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory over top seeded Maria Sakkari in the St. Petersburg final.

Victory allowed 26-year-old Kontaveit to become just the sixth woman since 1990 to win 20 straight indoor matches.

Of her six titles, five have come in the last seven months.

Kontaveit moved up three places with Spaniard Garbine Muguruza dropped one place to seventh, with Greece's Maria Sakkari, in eighth, and Poland's Iga Swiatek, in ninth, both dropping a spot.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain moves up one place to 12th just ahead of Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and American Jessica Pegula, who also improved their rankings.

Related Topics

Tennis Russia St. Petersburg Belarus Poland Greece Women Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

14 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

19 minutes ago
 IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies ..

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

4 minutes ago
 Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in week ..

Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 People's welfare prime responsibility of govt : CS ..

People's welfare prime responsibility of govt : CS

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>