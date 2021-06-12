MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Cat Achilles from St. Petersburg "predicted" the Belgian national team's victory over Russia in the EURO 2020 match, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The football match between Russia and Belgium will take place on Saturday at St. Petersburg Stadium.

The cat made its prediction in the State Hermitage Museum.

It had to choose one of two food bowls next to which were the flags of the countries. Achilles came to the bowl with the flag of Belgium and began to eat.

Achilles was an oracle during the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup. In May, Anna Kondratieva, the cat's owner, said that Achilles would be asked to predict the results of the EURO 2020 matches that will be played in St. Petersburg.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official operator of the St. Petersburg city press center during EURO 2020.