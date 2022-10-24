UrduPoint.com

St. Stephen's Tigers Lift Zalmi Harmony League Season-II Title

Muhammad Rameez Published October 24, 2022 | 01:30 PM

St. Stephen's Tigers lift Zalmi Harmony League Season-II title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :St. Stephen's Tigers won the second edition of Zalmi Harmony cricket League, outsmarting Allama Iqbal Shaheens by seven wickets in the final at Shalimar Ground, Islamabad on late Sunday.

Battimg first, Allama Iqbal Shaheens scored 66 runs while batting first.

In reply, St. Stephen's Tigers cahsed the target for loss of three wickets.

Osama was declared man-of-the-match. He was also declared the best batsman as well as player of the tournament for his stunning performance in the event. Namiya was declared the best bowler of the event.

The league was organized by Zalmi Foundation for the promotion of religious harmony.

Muhammad Akram, Director Cricket Peshawar Zalmi, Israr Madani, International Research Council on Religious Affairs, Dr. Zia, DG Islamic Research Institute, Dr. Arshad, Secretary Ministry of Religious, Sister Catherine from Christian Study Center and Albert David, Member National Commission on Minorities distributed the prizes among the players.

Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation would continue playing role for social services and stage more events like Zalmi Harmony and Zalmi Madrasah League to promote religious harmony. We will also continue playing our role to opportunities to promising players, he added.

Israr Madani said this unconventional method of holding the event was an effective way forward to create religious tolerance and freedom in the society.

He said the initiative would help promote love, peace and reconciliation among the people of different religions and sects.

Nine teams, comprising building players from Muslim, Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities featured in the event.

