STA Felicitates Pakistan Boys Under-14 For World Group

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2023 | 07:22 PM

STA felicitates Pakistan boys under-14 for world group

Tennis Association (STA)'s President Gulzar Firoz (Tamgh e Imtiaz) and entire STA management Committee congratulated the Pakistan Boys Under-14 team to qualify for world group, which was taking part at Czech republic

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Tennis Association (STA)'s President Gulzar Firoz (Tamgh e Imtiaz) and entire STA management Committee congratulated the Pakistan Boys Under-14 team to qualify for world group, which was taking part at Czech republic.

The historic success came after 19 years, when Pakistan reached at this level, according to a communiqu here on Saturday.

Gulzar Firoz also congratulated Salim Saifullah Khan, president PTF national team members and their coach for this remarkable achievement.

He congratulated Mikaeel Baig and Zohaib Amir, who reached the final of Tajikistan ATF 14 Asian Ranking Championships.

