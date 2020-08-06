UrduPoint.com
Stade Players Test Positive For Coronavirus After Nice Trip

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A swathe of Stade Francais players have tested positive for coronavirus after a training camp in Nice, the French Top 14 rugby club revealed on Thursday.

"The weekly obligatory test tuned out positive for a number of the squad," Stade said, with French daily L'Equipe reporting the number to be more than 12.

"All these asymptomatic cases have been placed in quarantine and fresh tests will be carried out Monday," the Parisian club said.

The Top 14 season is due to start in around a month with Stade having programmed two friendlies against Brive and Toulon on August 14 and 27.

