UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stadiums To Be Split Into 'zones' As Premier League Returns

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

Stadiums to be split into 'zones' as Premier League returns

Premier League stadiums will be divided into three zones when the season resumes behind closed doors, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Premier League stadiums will be divided into three zones when the season resumes behind closed doors, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said Saturday.

The Premier League will resume on June 17 after a three-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs met on Thursday to discuss logistics and safety protocols, with Brady saying stadiums would be divided into red, amber and green zones.

"Red zone will be the most severely restricted area, including the pitch, the tunnel, technical areas, changing rooms will be limited to 105 people maximum, to include players, coaching staff, match officials and all the essential staff only," Brady wrote in her Sun newspaper column.

"And only those who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past five days can enter this area...

"The amber zone will be restricted to the minimum number of staff required to meet contractual requirements for broadcasting, media and club staff.

.. And anyone entering this area will be subject to a temperature check and a health questionnaire.

"And the green zone is the stadium exterior, eg car parking." Players have been told they must not shake hands, spit or share drinks, while social distancing will be observed even in the dressing room and showers, with a 15-minute limit for pre-match talks by managers.

"A new strict accreditation process will be developed, including an isolation room should someone unfortunately develop symptoms of COVID-19 whilst within the stadium," Brady added.

Television viewers will have access to 360 degree replays and pre-match tunnel shots, while players' shirts will feature the logo of Britain's state-run National Health Service.

"So we are in good shape," Brady said. "We are ready. We are raring to go."

Related Topics

Car June Media All Share Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

13 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

15 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

16 minutes ago

Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Delivers COVID-19 Medical Emergency Assistance ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.