Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today evening

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will play the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today evening at Karachi National Stadium.

The opening ceremony will be held with the PSL anthem recorded earlier in Turkey. Atif Aslam, Naseebo Aslam and many others will sing this year PSL anthem.

Whereas the spectators are concerned, only 20 per cent fans will be allowed at the ground’s stands to enjoy the match due to COVID-19. The fans and all staff members have been directed to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

PSL has also shared hashtag for today’s match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. PSL tweeted it, saying that; “Ajaaao baatein karein! #️⃣ Official hashtag for today's match: #KKvQG #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6