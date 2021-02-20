UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stage Is All Set For First Match Of PSL 2021 Today Evening

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today evening

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will play today the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match at Karachi National Stadium.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will play the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today evening at Karachi National Stadium.

The opening ceremony will be held with the PSL anthem recorded earlier in Turkey. Atif Aslam, Naseebo Aslam and many others will sing this year PSL anthem.

Whereas the spectators are concerned, only 20 per cent fans will be allowed at the ground’s stands to enjoy the match due to COVID-19. The fans and all staff members have been directed to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

PSL has also shared hashtag for today’s match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. PSL tweeted it, saying that; “Ajaaao baatein karein! #️⃣ Official hashtag for today's match: #KKvQG #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6

