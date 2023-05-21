Stampede at Football Stadium in El Salvador Leaves 9 Dead - Police

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Nine people were killed and several were injured, including two in critical condition, in a stampede at the Cuscatlan football stadium in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, the National Civil Police said on Sunday.

"The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine people. Several injured fans are being taken to nearby hospitals, at least two of them in critical condition," the police said on Twitter.

The stampede occurred on Saturday night after fans attempted to enter the stadium to watch a match between Alianza and FAS football clubs, the police said, adding that the game was stopped.

The presidential press office said that the incident was caused by the sale of fake tickets as frustrated fans tried to force their way into the stands.

The country's health minister Francisco Alabi said on Twitter that emergency teams had been deployed and around 90 people, including minors, were being treated for injuries.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter that "an exhaustive investigation" into the incident will be carried out, pledging that "whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."

Media cited witnesses as saying that police had fired tear gas outside the stadium, which prompted the stampede.